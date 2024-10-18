DSC Dredge Promotes McMahon to VP of Product Support

Reserve, La. based DSC Dredge announced it has promoted Stephen McMahon to vice president of product support. He succeeds John “Sonny” Lightsey, who dedicated over 29 years to DSC.

McMahon's journey at DSC began in 2011 in the hydraulic and mechanic shop, working under Troy Redwine and Carl Ulrich. His hands-on experience in the field and passion for problem-solving quickly propelled him through the ranks. Early in his career, he was sent to assist with the assembly of a dredge in Nebraska, where he came to the realization of his love for travel and fieldwork. From there, Stephen started working on numerous projects across the U.S., eventually evolving into him taking on leadership roles and managing major dredge builds and overhauls. He was most recently product support manager.

"Stephen’s promotion is a true testament to his deep knowledge of our industry, his dedication to our customers, and his commitment to the success of DSC. His leadership, honed over years of hands-on experience, will be invaluable as he steps into this new role,” said Bob Wetta, president and CEO of DSC. “Stephen has always upheld and will continue to carry forward, the high standards of product support set by his predecessor, taking them to new heights.”

Throughout his career, McMahon has played an important role in several milestones, including the assembly of the largest cutter horsepower and deep-digging dredge in the United States. His technical expertise and leadership have been integral to many successful projects, from assembling complex dredges in Florida to overhauling equipment in Ohio. Now, in his new role, McMahon will focus on further advancing the company’s standard dredge design, improving maintenance services and ensuring exceptional support for customers worldwide.

"I always try to remind myself that no matter the issues or hurdles, everything can be achieved," McMahon said. "Sometimes, you just need to step back, regroup, and know when you need to ask for help. DSC is not just a team; it's a family. Working together, anything is possible."

McMahon’s leadership philosophy emphasizes empowering his team to grow, learn, and succeed through guidance and autonomy. His team, now reporting directly to him, is confident in his ability to lead them to greater success. "Stephen has always led by example, pushing us to be our best while supporting us every step of the way. We’re looking forward to seeing where he takes the department and how we can continue to grow under his leadership,” said team member and DSC Vision specialist, Bryan Landry.

When asked, what some of his goals were in his new capacity of vice president, McMahon noted it included expanding customer support and service offerings, such as developing regular maintenance services and enhancing DSC’s global reach while collaborating with DSC’s marketing director, Mercedes James. McMahon stated that he is driven by a vision to contribute to DSC's growth and to ensure that every dredge produced meets the highest standards of quality and performance.