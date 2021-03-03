Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm: Equinor Renews Charter for Esvagt Njord SOV

Norwegian energy firm Equinor has awarded a 5-year contract extension to Danish offshore vessel owner Esvagt for the use of the Esvagt Njord vessel at the Dudgeon offshore wind farm in the UK. The extension runs until 2026.

The SOV (Service Operation Vessel) ‘Esvagt Njord’ has been servicing Equinor at the wind farm off Great Yarmouth on the English east coast since the autumn of 2016.

According to the Danish company, ‘Esvagt Njord’ was the third specially built SOV dedicated to offshore wind farms in Esvagt's fleet when it arrived as a newbuild in the autumn of 2016. The vessel was the first SOV in the UK when the contract was originally awarded.

Today, Esvagt operates seven SOVs in the English, German, Dutch, Belgian and Danish sectors in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, and the company will receive two further SOV newbuildings during 2021.

Søren Karas, Chief Commercial Officer at ESVAGT said:"When we initially entered into the first contract to service Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm in 2016, ESVAGT had some experience in offshore wind, but it was still in its infancy."

‘Now, through five years of good and productive collaboration at Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm, we have documented our competencies with a strong performance. We look forward to building on our close and fruitful partnership with Equinor,’ he said.