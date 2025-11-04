Dutch Maritime Awards Present Winners for Innovative Solutions

On November 3, the Dutch national awards for maritime innovations were presented. The winners were honored for their innovative contributions to the sector.

Out of 15 nominees, a professional jury selected five winners over the past few weeks, who received their awards in front of hundreds of people, including political and media representatives.

Maritime Ship of the Year Award: Royal van Lent/Feadship, MY Breakthrough

Royal van Lent/Feadship received this award for the almost 119-meter superyacht Breakthrough. This is the first Twin Azipod hybrid diesel/hydrogen-electric superyacht with more than 3 MWh of fuel cell power and internal storage.

Maritime Talent Award: Edwin de Hoog

Edwin de Hoog's experimental research and newly developed computer simulations have provided new insights and methods for optimizing the transport process of sand-water mixtures in dredging pipelines.

Maritime Innovation Award: Breman Innovation, Eye Catcher

Breman Innovation developed a remote-controlled lifting aid for connecting and disconnecting loads without human hands. This is highly practical on locations such as wind farms.

Maritime Achievement Award: Silvan Floor

The Lecturer of nautical subjects (Rotterdam Mainport Institute) was honored for his dedication and innovative teaching methods, among other things.

Maritime Security Award: Teun van Schriek

The Netherlands and Europe are increasingly facing threats on and under the sea. Teun van Schriek from the Royal Netherlands Navy has conducted research into modernizing existing tactics to optimize the search for submarines using AI.