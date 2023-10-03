Marine Link
Saturday, October 28, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Dyna-Mac to Construct FPSO Topsides for Unnamed Client

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 3, 2023

Singapore-based Dyna-Mac has secured several contracts, including an order to construct topside modules for an FPSO vessel.

Dyna-Mac said that it had recently secured contracts worth a total provisional sum of S$88.0 million from unnamed repeat customers.

The main contract involves the construction of topside modules for an FPSO. Dyna-Mac will start the construction of the topside Modules in the first quarter of 2024 and will utilize the new yard space recently secured. 

The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, after which Dyna-Mac will ship the module to China for integration with the vessel. 

The other contracts include the provision of services to execute fabrication, installation, and integration work "on vessels."

These new order wins will increase the net order book to S$630.7 million, with project delivery stretching into 2025. 

"The group remains encouraged by the strong level of inquiries received from both existing and new customers. The above new orders are not expected to have a material impact on the group’s earnings per share and net tangible assets for the current financial year ending December, 31, 2023," Dyna Mac said.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Floating Wind Set to Soar Despite Recent Setbacks

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week