Eagle Bulk Completes Its First Biofuel Voyage

U.S.-based dry bulk owner-operator Eagle Bulk Shipping announced it has successfully completed its first sustainable biofuel voyage in cooperation with the Netherlands-based GoodFuels, as more shipowners continue to test the cleaner-burning fuel in an effort to reduce vessel emissions.

Naturally lower in sulfur, biofuels burn cleaner with less particulates than heavy fuel oil (HFO) typically used by commercial vessels. As a renewable fuel, they also generate a smaller carbon footprint over their lifecycle than traditional fuels. Since biofuels need far less processing than biodiesel and other more refined fuels, they are also lower in cost.

The 2015-built SDARI-64 Ultramax Sydney Eagle was bunkered with GoodFuels’ marine biofuel during its port call at Terneuzen, the Netherlands. Eagled Bulk calculated that the vessel’s well-to-exhaust CO2 emissions were reduced by approximately 90% during its voyage, as compared to utilizing traditional bunker fuel.

Jonathan Dowsett, Director of Fleet Performance at Eagle Bulk Shipping, said, “Eagle continues to actively explore ways to decarbonize its fleet, while maximizing efficiency in line with international targets to reduce carbon intensity and absolute emissions from shipping. We are extremely pleased with the results of our first biofuel-powered test voyage and look forward to working with GoodFuels in the future.”

Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodFuels, said, “It’s an honor to work with Eagle Bulk as a fellow passionate environmental frontrunner that is exploring an innovative and sustainable pathway to shipping’s decarbonization transition by bunkering our sustainable marine biofuels. We hope more organizations will follow Eagle’s footsteps in embracing our credible near-zero carbon alternative to fossil fuels, as the industry steps up its efforts to meet its environmental regulatory targets in the near future.”