Eagle Bulk Joins Decarbonization Coalition

The US-based dry bulk carrier Eagle Bulk Shipping has joined industry group the Getting to Zero Coalition.



The group is an alliance of over 90 companies within the maritime, energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors which are committed to the decarbonization of deep-sea shipping, in line with the International Maritime Organization's greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategy and the UNFCC Paris Agreement.



Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, said, “We are constantly working on improving energy and operational efficiencies at Eagle, and while these will continue to be critically important, on their own, they will not be enough to meet the paradigm shift to zero emission fuels required to meet the IMO’s 2050 target."



Gary added: "We are excited to join like-minded companies in supporting the Coalition and look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to achieve the shared vision of commercially viable and scalable solutions that will enable zero emission deep-sea vessels to be on the water by the end of this decade.”



With Eagle Bulk's arrival the coalition's membership totals more than 90 companies seeking to cooperate in the process of decarbonizing the shipping industry.