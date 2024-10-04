Eastern Shipbuilding Cuts First Steel for New Fisher Island Ferry Vessel

Panama City, Fla. based shipbuilder Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) on Friday announced it has officially cut first steel for the new Fisher Island Ferry, Falcon, at its Allanton Facility.

The Elliott Bay Design Group-designed auto and passenger ferry will be constructed at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and is expected for delivery in Spring 2026. The 152-foot (loa) vessel will have capacity for up to 30 cars and 150 passengers.

In attendance for the steel cutting were members of the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) team, including the association's president and CEO, Roberto Sosa. “We look forward to being a part of the process and celebrating this milestone as ESG progresses with the construction of the ferry Falcon,” Sosa said.

Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc., said, “The Falcon will provide a crucial transportation link, combining advanced technology and design to enhance the passenger experience while accommodating a higher volume of vehicles. ESG's reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable vessels aligns with FICA's commitment to offering top-tier service to its residents and visitors.”

(Image: Eastern Shipbuilding Group)

Length Overall - 152'

Beam - 52'

Depth - 12'

Draft - 8'

Horsepower (@1,800 RPM) - 1,200 BHP total

Automobile Capacity - 30

Passenger Capacity - 150