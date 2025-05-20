Marine Link
Eastern Shipbuilding Group Wins National Award for Excellence in Safety

May 20, 2025

© Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. announced it has been awarded a 2024 AEU Safety Award for the company’s commitment to safety in the workplace.

The American Equity Underwriters, Inc., the leading provider of workers’ compensation for waterfront employers, presents the AEU Safety Awards each year to its best performing members nationwide. 

Eligibility for the awards is based on the frequency and severity of workers’ compensation incidents for the prior calendar year, as well as safety-related metrics determined by AEU’s loss control team.

