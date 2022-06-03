Echandia Scores €5 Million Naval Order for ESS

Echandia, a developer of heavy-duty energy storage solutions (ESS) for maritime and industrial applications, has received an initial order for battery systems in the naval segment. The order, which comes from major system supplier in the maritime sector, amounts to €5 million and is Echandia’s first foray into military applications.

As the maritime transportation industry shipping continues its energy transition, the defense sector is also starting its transition toward renewable energy sources and increasing its focus on energy efficiency it needs to find solutions that live up to the highest possible quality requirements and safety demands. Moving toward battery electrification in these applications is a way for the naval segment to strategically set the direction towards sustainable operations, Echandia said.