Marine Link
Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Ecochlor BWTS Receives DNV GL Type Approval

November 8, 2017

Photo: Ecochlor

Photo: Ecochlor

Ecochlor and DNV GL have announced  DNV GL Type Approval on behalf of Norway of the Ecochlor Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS). In addition to serving as Ecochlor’s Independent Laboratory for US Coast Guard (USCG) Type Approval, DNV GL simultaneously evaluated and approved the Ecochlor System under DNV GL rules and the BWM Convention.  
 
With its USCG Type Approval certificate, Ecochlor stands alone as the first approved treatment system produced by a US manufacturer; the only approved chemical injection treatment technology; the only system suitable for installation on US flagged tankers with high flow rates; the only approved BWTS that does not require re-treatment or neutralization on discharge; and, a treatment system with almost twice the flow capacity of any other approved USCG Type Approved technology.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News