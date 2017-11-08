Ecochlor BWTS Receives DNV GL Type Approval

Ecochlor and DNV GL have announced DNV GL Type Approval on behalf of Norway of the Ecochlor Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS). In addition to serving as Ecochlor’s Independent Laboratory for US Coast Guard (USCG) Type Approval, DNV GL simultaneously evaluated and approved the Ecochlor System under DNV GL rules and the BWM Convention.

With its USCG Type Approval certificate, Ecochlor stands alone as the first approved treatment system produced by a US manufacturer; the only approved chemical injection treatment technology; the only system suitable for installation on US flagged tankers with high flow rates; the only approved BWTS that does not require re-treatment or neutralization on discharge; and, a treatment system with almost twice the flow capacity of any other approved USCG Type Approved technology.