Econowind's Wind-assisted Propulsion for Vertom's Vessels

Dutch shipping firm Vertom has signed an agreement with Econowind, which provides wind-assisted propulsion solutions for seagoing ships, to install wind-assist VentiFoil units on Vertom's vessels.

The Ventifoil has been described as a wing-shaped element using modern innovations in aerodynamics, creating high propelling force relative to its size. Smart suction is integrated in the wing, resulting in double the force of the Ventifoil, while reefing when needed.

Ventifoils can be containerized inside a 40ft container or fixed, retractable versions on a vessel so the size of the foils are not limited to container dimensions.

These will be retrofitted on Vertom's general cargo vessels MV Progress and MV Perfect, making it the first fleet order for Econowind.

"Econowind will install the next generation VentiFoils on the vessels. The suction method has been upgraded, which results in limiting the number of moving parts. This next step by Vertom allows Econowind to further invest in production methods, making production faster," Econowind said.

Thomas van Meerkerk of Vertom says: “Vertom recognized the momentum for partnerships with a clear focus on decarbonizing our business activities and supply chain. After closely considering the business case of the VentiFoil units, we are pleased to extend our collaboration with Econowind with another order for two vessels.”

Vertom has been studying wind-assisted propulsion in more detail for their vessels since signing the contract for the retrofit of two VentiFoils on the MV Anna, which will be installed in June 2022.

Vertom made the decision to invest in the VentiFoil, by also closely considering the following key variables: EEXI, Carbon Intensity Index for existing ships; CII, CO2 per nautical mile in operation; EEOI, emission per cargo.

Rolf van Leeuwen, Senior Technical Superintendent of Vertom, said: “Installing the VentiFoils is a big step forward in reducing (CO 2 ) emissions and fuel consumption for our current fleet. It is, along with our upcoming newbuilding program, a good step towards reducing our carbon footprint.”

Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO of Econowind added: “We are delighted to add Vertom to our customer base and to make this next step in making shipping more sustainable together. The more installations we can retrofit, the more data we can attain and learn from. This provides us with solid proof of how wind-assisted ship propulsion is reducing emissions per nautical mile and improving vessels their EEXI / EEDI. This also serves as a justification for the investment; the costs of systems can be covered by the savings.”