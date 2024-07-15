ECOsubsea to Scale Up Its Hull Cleaning Solution in Singapore

ECOsubsea has set out plans to build up its hull cleaning solution in the Port of Singapore, after securing a multi-million-dollar growth loan from Innovation Norway.

With the growth loan from Innovation Norway, in the amount of $3.26 million (NOK 35 million) ECOsubsea will scale up its hull cleaning solution.

The company plans to use its next generation cleaning robots, said to be 10 times faster than traditional solutions, to respond to the cleaning needs of the world's largest ships while they are bunkering.

Innovation Norway's growth loan, given to companies that have concrete plans to grow outside Norway, will support the start-up and commercial operation of this in the Port of Singapore.

"This loan gives us the opportunity to expand our business, bring our environmentally friendly technology to more markets and make the shipping industry more sustainable. We are proud that Innovation Norway still sees a growth potential in ECOsubsea as we now establish ourselves in the world's second largest port," said CEO Tor Østervold of ECOsubsea.

“ECOsubsea can secure a position as a global market leader in hull cleaning. The new technology facilitates far more frequent hull washing, which causes less damage to the environment and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. This is an innovative project with great potential, which can have a major impact on Norwegian value creation," said Håkon Haugli, CEO of Innovation Norway.

From its base in Western Norway, ECOsubsea has for over a decade collaborated with shipowners, paint manufacturers, ports and authorities to develop an innovative, sustainable solution for cleaning vessel hulls.

A remotely operated underwater vehicle cleans ship hulls by moving across the hull below the water's surface. Like a vacuum cleaner, the robot collects all the fouling. This is delivered as special waste where it can also be converted into biogas.