Edda Wind Hosts Naming Ceremony for New CSOV Edda Nordri

Edda Wind held a naming ceremony for its new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Edda Nordri.

The 88.3-meter-long vessel is the third in a series of three purpose-built CSOVs built by Spain's Gondan Shipbuilders for Norway-based Edda Wind. Delivered on September 7, Edda Nordri will be ready for operations in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The vessel is prepared for emission-free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system based on the liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) concept.

The name “Nordri” comes from the Nordic mythology and represents one of the four characters (Nordri, Sudri, Vestri and Austri) holding up the sky after it was made by the Gods from the skull of Ymir.

Edda Nordri will serve as mother vessel for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. The CSOV can accommodate up to 120 persons in total.

Edda Wind will grow its fleet to 14 vessels by 2026.