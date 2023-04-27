Edda Wind Orders MacGregor Gangway for Offshore Wind Vessel
Deck machinery specialist MacGregor has received an order from offshore wind vessel owner Edda Wind to equip one of its vessels with a walk-to-work system.
The SOV vessel, to be delivered in the third quarter of 2024, will be equipped with MacGregor’s all-electric walk-to-work gangway Horizon.
MacGregor said the order, of an undisclosed value, was the eighth in the series of walk-to-work systems to be delivered to Edda Wind.
Edda Wind currently owns and operates three offshore wind SOVs and one CSOV and has ten offshore wind vessels under construction - one SOV
and nine CSOVs.