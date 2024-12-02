Edda Wind’s Newbuild CSOV Hits Water in Vietnam

Norwegian offshore wind vessel owner Edda Wind has launched its Vard-built Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) in Vietnam, which will be put to its maiden job at offshore wind project in Taiwan following delivery scheduled for 2025.

The vessel, NB967, was launched from a floating dock on December 1, 2024, ensuring the process was controlled and slow.

Prior to the launch, the yard held a ceremony in accordance with the traditional Vietnamese blessing of the vessel.

The vessel will now begin commissioning alongside the yard's outfitting quayside.

The NB967 vessel will be delivered by Vard in the second quarter of 2025.

Edda Wind already entered into time charter contract for the vessel, with an undisclosed client for operation in Taiwan.

The contract marks Edda Wind’s entrance into the Taiwanese market, which is projected to grow significantly over the next years.

The start of operation is linked to yard delivery and the duration of the time charter contract of approximately six months, until end 2025, along with additional options.

“Our Vard-newbuild CSOVs have been designed exclusively for Edda Wind. With unparalleled flexibility and operability for operations in wind farms anywhere in the world. Prepared for zero-emission operations based on a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept in addition to being methanol ready,” Edda Wind said on social media.