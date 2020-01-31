EGS Connects Dutch Deepsea Terminals

The intermodal service provider European Gateway Services (EGS) offers network of connections between all deepsea terminals Maasvlakte Rotterdam with Nuremberg in Netharlands.



The Rotterdam - Nuremberg rail shuttle is now already calling at all the deepsea terminals at the Maasvlakte (1 and 2).



Three times a week, EGS provides a rail connection between Rotterdam and Nuremberg in the state of Bavaria and vice versa. In view of the success of this connection and an increase in the number of requests, RWG will also be directly served as of the 1st of February.



By doing so, EGS is responding to the wishes of shippers, forwarders and shipping companies; all the deepsea terminals at the Maasvlakte - ECT Delta (with a connection to APMT-R), ECT Euromax, APM2 and RWG - are now directly served and there is a reduced need for shunting.



EGS also offers a thrice-weekly rail link between Rotterdam and Munich, serving ECT Delta (with a connection to APMT-R), ECT Euromax and RSC Waalhaven.



This makes the connection between Rotterdam and Bavaria increasingly more comprehensive. By providing direct trucking options and offering the possibility of pre-delivery and post-delivery of containers in the hinterland, EGS is thus creating an ideal one-stop-shop.



Furthermore, the connections via Rotterdam also benefit both importers and exporters. For example through the first and last port of call function that Rotterdam fulfils for many scheduled deepsea services. Cargo is consequently available sooner in the case of import or can be supplied later in the case of export.