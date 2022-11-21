Egypt Seizes 18 Million Narcotic Tabs in Alexandria Port

Egyptian authorities seized more than 18 million narcotic tabs hidden in three containers in the Mediterranean seaport of Alexandria, the interior ministry said on Monday.

The 34-tonne cargo was on board a ship that docked at the northern port in transit before departing to an unspecified country, the ministry said on its official Facebook page.

The cargo was worth 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($61.22 million), it added.





($1 = 24.5000 Egyptian pounds)

(Reuters - Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)