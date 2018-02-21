Egypt's GASC Buys 120,000 Tonnes Wheat in Tender

Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said on Wednesday that it had bought 120,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender.



GASC gave no more details.



Traders had also estimated the total at 120,000 tonnes.



The wheat was all of Russian origin and was purchased in two 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.



AOS sold one consignment at $223.50 a tonne c&f and Friends/El Wehda also sold one consignment at $223.50 a tonne c&f, the traders said.



Both sales comprised wheat at $208.00 a tonne FOB with an additional freight (ocean shipping) charge of $15.50 a tonne.



Both consignments are to be shipped from the Russian port of Novorossiysk by shipping company NNC, traders said.



The purchase was in line with offers earlier in the tender. Only Russian and Romanian wheat had been offered.



In its previous tender on Feb. 9, GASC bought 360,000 tonnes of wheat, including 240,000 tonnes of Russian origin and 120,000 tonnes of Romanian origin at prices of $206.60 to $208.43 a tonne FOB or $221.26 to $222.95 a tonne c&f.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Eric Knecht and Michael Hogan