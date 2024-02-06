Marine Link
Eidesvik Extends Contract with DEME for Viking Neptun CSV

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 6, 2024

Viking Neptun CSV (Credit: DEME)

Eidesvik Offshore, a Norwegian offshore vessel owner, has signed a ship management contract extension with DEME for construction support vessel (CSV) Viking Neptun.

The three-year extension also includes a two-year option for further extension, according to Eidesvik Offshore.

The company has provided full technical management, crewing and operation of Viking Neptun since December 2022.

In November the same year, Eidesvik Offshore completed the sale of Viking Neptun CSV to DEME.

“This extension is a testament to the exceptional performance of our dedicated crews. We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with DEME,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, President & CEO of Eidesvik Offshore.

The 145-meter long vessel is equipped with a large, unobstructed deck and a 400 tonne Active Heave Compensated Knuckle Boom crane, which makes ‘Viking Neptun’ suitable for the construction of floating wind farms.

