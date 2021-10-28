Eidesvik Offshore CEO to Retire after 16 Years in Position

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore said Thursday its CEO and President Jan Fredrik Meling would as planned, retire from the position at the age of 65 effective December 31, 2021, after more than 16 years in the position.

Starting January 1, 2022, the company’s CCO Gitte Gard Talmo will replace Meling who has served as President & CEO since 2005.

Arne Austreid, Chairman of the Board said: “The Board deeply thanks Jan Fredrik Meling for his hard work and many contributions to Eidesvik. During his leadership, the company has achieved operational excellence and built a reputation as a spearhead within the use of new green energy carriers in the shipping industry”.

After evaluating a range of external and internal candidates, the Board has appointed the company’s CCO Gitte Gard Talmo as Meling’s successor, Eidesvik Offshore said.

Talmo takes the position of CEO after 19 years in various management roles within the company. She has held the position of CCO since 2015.

The newly appointed CEO Talmo said: “I appreciate the trust given by the Board of Directors. It will be a great honor to lead such a competent organization and I look forward to contributing to the continued journey and success of the company. We will maintain a strong focus on green innovation, building a sustainable and profitable business as the preferred supplier of environmentally friendly offshore vessels”.

The outgoing CEO & President of Eidesvik, Jan Fredrik Meling said: “I am pleased to see that among many qualified candidates the Board found an internal candidate best suited for the position. I am proud of what we have achieved during the last 16 years, especially within sustainability. We have built a robust and competent organization and I am very appreciative of Eidesvik, its vision, and not least its people”.

Arne Austreid, Chairman of the Board said: “The shipping industry is in the midst of a major transformation that we have only seen the start of. I am

pleased that we have managed to secure Gitte Gard Talmo as CEO.

"Talmo's specialist market expertise and extensive experience within the company makes her the ideal candidate to lead this transformation. In recent years Talmo and her team has secured an excellent market position for the Eidesvik fleet in addition to contributing to the launch of several world firsts within the use of new and green energy carriers."