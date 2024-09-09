Eidesvik Offshore’s CEO Resigns

The chief executive officer of Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo has resigned from his role to take up a new position in an international company abroad.

Gitte Gard Talmo has been with the company for 22 years and has been CEO of Eidesvik Offshore since January 1, 2022.

According to Eidsevik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo will continue in her position as CEO for the time being, while the board of the company will initiate a search for her replacement as CEO.

“Gitte has done an excellent job as CEO of Eidesvik Offshore and I would like to express my gratitude for her dedication and the results she has achieved during her tenure with the company,” said Arne Austreid, the chair of the company’s board.

“Eidesvik Offshore is in a strong financial and strategic position with a competent team that will continue to develop the company. I wish the companz all the best in the coming years,” added Talmo.