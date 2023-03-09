Eidesvik Offshore's Supply Vessel Secures Charter Extension with Wintershall Dea

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has declared an option to extend the contract for the supply vessel Viking Princess.

The 89,6 meters long vessel, owned by Eidesvik Offshore, will start work under the extension from July 2023 in direct continuation of the current contract.

With the latest charter extension, the Viking Princess will stay with Wintershall Dea, until January 2024. Financial details of the extension were not disclosed.

According to Eidesvik Offshore, the Viking Princess was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid solution replacing a traditional generator set. In November 2021, the vessel was also equipped with a shore power system.



