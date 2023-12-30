Eight Missing After Tanker and Fishing Vessel Collide

A Singapore-flagged tanker, Pearl Kenzo, collided with a Chinese-flagged fishing vessel, Suiyupu on December 26 at about 12:08 am (Singapore Time) near Chengshan Jiao, China. Eight fishing vessel crew are missing.

The tanker was on its way to Zhoushan from Penglai, China, when the incident happened, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The China Maritime Safety Administration informed MPA that the fishing vessel had sunk and that the Chinese authorities had conducted search and rescue operations.

All crew members onboard the tanker are safe.

Pearl Kenzo is currently anchored at Shidao Anchorage and assisting in investigations by the Chinese authorities.

No pollution was reported in the vicinity of the collision.



