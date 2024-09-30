Electric Boat to Fuel Oyster Farm Ops

Maine Ocean Farms is investing in custom-built electric workboats and Aqua superPower's marine fast charging to power its oyster farming operations, a project is made possible courtesy of a $500,000 grant from the US Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy plus another $500,000 in matching funds.

Aqua superPower leads this electrification project, in partnership with Maine Clean Communities. Fogg’s Boatwoks in North Yarmouth, Maine, will design and build the custom workboat. Vita Power will design and manufacture the electric powertrain with suitable battery size and power output for the new fleet vessel. Aqua superPower will install two DC marine fast charging stations.

“Maine Ocean Farms strives to continuously innovate our operations, embracing new technologies that can drive positive environmental change while supporting local economic growth,” Willy Leathers, Director of Farm Operations and Founding Partner of Maine Ocean Farms said, “This project will demonstrate these technologies in action, providing data and real-time experience to other farmers and industry members

As part of this project, the team will gather real-time data to measure environmental and emissions reductions. Collaborating with powertrain developer and manufacturer Vita Power, they will select the ideal system to transition vessels from ICE to electric.





Image courtesy Maine Ocean Farms