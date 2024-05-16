Electric RIB Delivered to San Francisco Bay Area Marina

A new commercial rigid inflatable boat (RIB) delivered to a San Francisco Bay Area marina operates 100% on electric power.

The commercial RIB, a 5.5-meter SeaDog from electric marine technology specialist Vita Power, will support the daily operations of the Westpoint Harbor in Redwood City, located in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Designed for high performance and practicality, the vessel features compatibility with fast DC charging and boasts a charge time of under an hour. The boat’s high torque and Vita's proprietary responsive controls allow for precise maneuvers and strong towing and pushing capabilities, even at low RPM, the builder said.

With a continuous use capability of up to 10 hours at reduced port speeds, the SeaDog is suited for the daily operations of Westpoint Harbor. Its DC supercharging technology enables rapid recharging, achieving a 20-80% charge in just 30 minutes, allowing for quick top-ups between shifts.

"The SeaDog rigid inflatable boat is amazingly powerful, agile in tight spaces and above all is silent and produces no airborne or waterborne pollution. This not only preserves the peacefulness of our environment, it makes for a perfect workboat for our harbor," said Mark Sanders, president of Westpoint Harbor.

"Our marina has been at the forefront of technical advances in the recreational marina industry, and a leader in advancing the development and adoption of electric boats," Sanders said. "Westpoint Harbor installed one of the first E-boat Superchargers from Aqua superPower in 2023 and a second supercharger will begin operation this summer."

For U.K.-based Vita Power, the delivery marks a milestone as it enters the U.S. market, aligning with California's progressive decarbonization efforts in the commercial marine sector. The company said its entry into the U.S. market is supported by California's incentive programs, including the Commercial Off Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Program and the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program, both of which assist in replacing internal combustion equipment with zero-emission alternatives.

Vita CRO for North America, Tanguy de Lamotte, said, “This is an important moment for Vita and electric boating in the U.S. For a long time, our focus has been on developing reliable, high output commercial boats that deliver maximum emissions impact and performance for the customer. We’re delighted that Westpoint Harbor has chosen the SeaDog to support its decarbonization efforts and are excited about the growing appetite for electric workboat solutions throughout the Bay Area and California.”

In addition to the SeaDog, Vita Power offers the 7.2-meter Seal commercial RIB with an extended battery option.