Electric Vehicles Introduced at Samsung Heavy Industry's Geoje Shipyard

Samsung Heavy Industries is introducing electric vehicles for business use at its Geoje shipyard.

The shipyard has introduced 15 electric trucks and one electric passenger car as part of Korea’s zero-emission vehicle transition which it joined last February. Members have declared that they will convert business vehicles owned to 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

Starting with the supply of electric vehicles, Samsung Heavy Industries plans to convert all 370 commercial vehicles currently owned or leased to zero-emission vehicles such as electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2030, and it plans to build more than 100 charging stations as the supply of electric vehicles expands.

An official from Samsung Heavy Industries said, “We are converting to a carbon-neutral shipyard through the introduction of electric vehicles and expansion of renewable energy, as well as efforts to develop eco-friendly products and technologies such as low-carbon ships and the ‘Ship Carbon Capture System (OCCS)’ to overcome the climate change crisis. We will strive to practice ESG management by actively participating.”

Samsung Heavy Industries established its ESG Committee in 2021 and decided on a roadmap for carbon neutrality in 2022.



