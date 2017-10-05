Norway: Fish Vessels Go Electric

The Norwegian aquaculture and fishing industry has joined the green shipping wave with a number of pioneering electric fleet initiatives.

In 2015, the Norwegian maritime industry launched the DNV GL-led public private initiative, the Green Coastal Shipping Program. The idea was to encourage research and development of green technology concepts in the country’s shipping sector.

Together with 25 partners from the Norwegian maritime industry and authorities, they presented five pilot projects, mostly within oil and gas and cargo transport.

However, one of the pilots targets the aquaculture segment with an environmentally friendly fish farm support vessel.

ABB has worked with the Norwegian Coastal Shipowners Association for the past year with Trondheim-based shipowner Egil Ulvans Rederi on developing a hybrid battery powered concept that is safer, more cost effective, and environmentally beneficial.

The objective of the pilot project is to define how to best use a battery in combination with a combustion engine to make an energy efficient hybrid propulsion system.

The concept is based on a 70-meter long vessel that can be converted to fit either a hybrid LNG and battery powered propulsion system or a diesel-plus-battery solution. Both concepts would cut down on NOx, SOx and CO2 emissions. CO2 alone would be reduced by 240 tons per year, the equivalent of 130 cars.

Grovfjord Mekanisk Verksted has similarly seen a growing need among its fish farming customers for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. As a result, the Norwegian shipyard has developed a zero emission workboat for fish farms called GMV Zero.

According to Arnold Hansen, the leader behind the project, it would be the world’s first fully battery powered vessel of this type -- a good sales argument for fish farmers wanting to have a green profile.

The idea for GMV Zero originally started several years ago as way to eliminate the exposure of the workers on board to carcinogenic diesel exhaust particle emissions. Since then, the prices of batteries have dropped dramatically and the number of fish farms along the Norwegian coast with electricity from the grid has increased to about 85% of all farm locations.

Both factors have contributed to making 100% battery operation feasible. The prototype vessel will first start operations for Norwegian salmon producers Northern Light Salmon and Sørrollnes Fisk.

Nordic Wildfish is also pioneering green initiatives in wild catch with its new EcoFive (Eco-friendly Fishing Vessel) trawler concept, which relies on LNG power combined with batteries.