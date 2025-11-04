Electrical Issue Takes WSF's Wenatchee Ferry Out of Service

Washington State Ferries reported that its 17-vessel service was dinged by the removal of the ferry Wenatchee, which has been taken out of service due to a mechanical issue involving one of its electrical subsystems discovered last week.

According to WSF, the vessel’s engine crew and maintenance teams are working to remove and replace the damaged equipment, which remains under warranty. The Wenatchee is expected to return to service on the Seattle–Bainbridge route soon.



WSF also reported it is moving forward to the contracting process on the new $714.5m contract that involves hybrid converstions, newbuilds and terminal electrification, a deal signed by Governor Bob Ferguson with Eastern Shipbuilding Group, which willbuild three new 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries. This was the first competitive bid for ferry construction in more than 25 years.



A vessel charging system proposals have been reviewed and an award announcement is expected soon.