Elliott Bay Design Group Acquires Coastwise Engineering

Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has acquired Coastwise Corporation. The Anchorage, Alaska-based firm—an expert in shallow draft, high-speed aluminum and cold weather engineering—has been rebranded as Coastwise Engineering and will operate as a division of EBDG.

As part of the agreement, EBDG acquires Coastwise's assets and adds a staff of more than 50 employees. Coastiwse owner and principal, Patrick Eberhardt, joins EBDG as a full-time employee, bringing to the company 40 years of professional experience and extensive understanding of the Alaskan maritime industry. Serving as the Alaska representative, Eberhardt will help EBDG expand its footprint in Alaska by pursuing new opportunities in the passenger vessel, remote/artic workboat and fishing industries.

"EBDG is excited to expand our presence in Alaska and strengthen our position in the industry through this acquisition," said Jim Towers, principal in charge at EBDG. "We believe that combining forces with Coastwise Corporation's talented team will open up new possibilities and allow us to continue providing top-notch marine engineering and naval architecture solutions."

"I am particularly excited about the opportunities this presents," said Mike Complita, VP of strategic expansion at EBDG. "Pat brings new skillsets to EBDG, and we are confident that his expertise will enhance our capabilities. This transition will be seamless, as it combines our respective strengths to provide even greater value and innovation."

"We are looking forward to working on a large and talented new team. This partnership will allow us to better serve our existing clients and let us take on larger and more challenging projects," Eberhardt said. “We are confident in the ability of our new team, given that we have a history of collaborating together for nearly thirty years.”