eLog: Raytheon Anschütz Launches Electronic Logbook

Raytheon Anschütz, a business of Raytheon Technologies, has launched an electronic logbook for ships. Dubbed eLog, it is designed to provide secure, quality logbook data and is positioned by the company as a step toward paperless shipping and improved efficiency of onboard processes.

Featuring automatic data entry from navigation systems such as the automatic identification system (AIS) or the integrated navigation system (INS), at defined intervals, eLog also enables data input by crews via laptop or mobile devices, including approval workflows.

“Incomplete, incorrect or illegible logbooks are a thing of the past,” said Björn Schröder, product manager at Raytheon Anschütz. “We’ve innovated eLog to offer transparent and reliable documentation, based on the actual sensor data and plausibility checks.”

Consisting of a small gateway computer, which just needs a connection to AIS or INS to enable the automatic data entries, and a web browser application for manual data inputs and data access, eLog uses blockchain technology to ensure secure, tamperproof digital archiving of data.

It offers comprehensive and intuitive search and filter functions in order to simplify data analysis, reporting or data export with manual data inputs by the crew supported by templates.

Another advantage is that the eLog has a data interface to the cloud. “Taking traditional logbook data and making it digitally usable is often difficult and inefficient or even impossible,” Schröder said. “With the eLog, customers can access the data in real time through a generic, modern web interface from anywhere in the world. And it’s secure, because they can’t alter data.”

Supporting all traditional logbook entries, eLog is recognized as a full equivalent to a traditional logbook by several international leading flag states, including Germany.

In this first version, the eLog covers the deck logbook, the bell book and the noon report. Future extensions of the scope and use with further reports are already in planning.

The eLog is type-approved under the ISO standard 21745:2019 ‘electronic record books for ships.’ Start of sales is expected for the end of October 2021.



