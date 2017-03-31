Marine Link
Damen Unveils Emergency Response Vessel

March 31, 2017

 Damen has introduced a new first line assistance vessel, the Responder 5413, engineered specifically for assistance in disaster relief and emergency response operations.

 
Developed partly in response to the increasing number of extreme weather events across the globe, the versatile 54-meter vessel is designed to be a first response vessel for unrestricted service.
 
Based on Damen’s multipurpose vessel MPV 5413 design, the Responder 5413 demonstrates proven seakeeping behavior. 
 
The vessel includes a spacious aft deck, providing multiple container stowage possibilities, a RHIB in a slipway for fast and safe access to and from the vessel, crane capacity and ample working areas. The Damen Responder 5413 also has extended spaces for medical treatment, recovery and quarantine, and has an operations room, fitted with global communication equipment.
 
With the new design, Damen is targeting governments, local authorities or NGOS requiring a vessel suited for numerous environmental and protection tasks using modular, containerized equipment.
 
Depending on the emergency, the Damen Responder can be fitted with containerized and/or modular equipment tailored to the specific needs of the incident. The Responder has fixed positions for three 20 ft (TEU) containers.
 
Containers can be easily mounted on the aft deck and can be utilized for modular workshop/storage, oil recovery equipment, diving equipment, firefighting equipment, water making equipment or electrical power generation.
 
This vessel is capable of operating in relatively shallow waters and has a crane capacity of 10 metric tons at 12 meters.
 
Damen said two of these new vessels are currently available.
