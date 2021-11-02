Eminox, KBB Partner in Marine Engine Emission Reduction Solution

Gregory R. Trauthwein has covered the global maritime market for more than 25...

Earlier today in Rotterdam emissions control specialist Eminox and turbocharger maker Kompressorenbau Bannewitz (KBB) announced a collaboration to meet increasing emissions compliance requirements for marine diesel engines, a fully integrated system designed to enable medium-speed diesel engines to meet IMO III, Stage 5, and EPA regulations.

The solution brings together KBB’s experience in marine turbocharging and air handling with Eminox’s EMx exhaust aftertreatment system (EATS) technology.

In an interview last week before the announcement, David Phillips, Engineering Director, Eminox and Dr. Roman Drozdowski, Managing Director, KBB spoke with Maritime Reporter TV to discuss the breadth and depth of the partnership, with insights on how they view the trajectory of diesel engine technology in the maritime space for the coming decades.

Future legislation, including an update to the marine Stage V regulations and IMO IV are expected to set dramatically lower NOx emissions targets and introduce controls on particulates from the early 2030s.








