Anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel ENA Shogun will commence a one-year project (+options to proceed further) with a Bruneian oil company, primarily supporting semi-submersible rigs in their fleet.

VOS Singapore said it has secured a third-party ship management contract with a Bruneian offshore support vessel (OSV) owner/operator Lantana Services Sdn Bhd.

ENA Shogun is a 200TBP, 16,314bhp, DP2, FIFI1, 2011-built AHTS vessel.

Left to right: Ernest Loh, Business Manager, VOS Singapore; Sivakumar Ramudu, Manager Ship Management, VOS Singapore; Steven Tan, Operations Manager, VOS Singapore; Arevik Valkova, Charterer, VOS Singapore; Daniel Lim, Commercial Manager, Lantana Services Sdn Bhd; Capt R Mahendran, Operations Manager, Lantana Services Sdn Bhd; AJ Sim, General Manager, KTL Services Sdn Bhd; and Alvin Wong, Superintendent, VOS Singapore (Photo: VOS Singapore)