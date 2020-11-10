Endúr Nets Deal to Maintain 60 Ferry Quays in Vestland, Norway

Norwegian firm Endúr said this week its subsidiary BMO Entreprenør has won a large ferry quay contract with Vestland county in Western Norway. The contract has a value of NOK 40 million (USD 4.44 million).

Endúr, a company with activities within aquaculture, marine infrastructure, maritime services and energy, announced the acquisition of BMO Entreprenør in October. The company is a provider of maintenance and rehabilitation services for marine infrastructure projects in Norway.

The company has now signed a ferry quay contract with Vestland county. The contract has a duration of five years (plus an option for a sixth year). The contract runs from February 1, 2021.

As part of the contract, BMO Entreprenør will maintain and ensure continuous operation of approximately 60 ferry quays in Vestland county.

For the past ten years, BMO Entreprenør has had a similar contract with Hordaland county.

Hans Petter Eikeland, CEO of Endúr, formed in 2019 after the merger of Bergen Group ASA with Endúr Fabricom, said: "Our ambition is to establish Endúr as the leading marine service provider in Norway. Contracts such as this substantiate such an ambition. It also confirms that the acquisition of BMO Entreprenør both strengthens and complements the group."

"We see this as a strong recognition of the work we have done in the last decade. We are very pleased to have secured the contract in strong competition with very skilled competitors," says CEO of BMO Entreprenør, Jeppe Raaholt.