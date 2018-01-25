Coral EnergICE Named in Finland

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to hold 1A Super ice class was named Coral EnergICE during a ceremony at the Port of Turku, Finland on January 25.

The 18,000-cubic-meter capcity Coral EnergICE was constructed by German shipbuilder Neptun Werft for owner Anthony Veder, and will be operated by Skangas to transport LNG to the Skangas terminal in Pori and the joint venture Manga LNG terminal Tornio in Finland. The LNG carrier is the third Anthony Veder has delivered to Skangas in the past five years.

“Skangas helps its customers reach their environmental and operational targets by offering efficient and stable LNG deliveries,” said Skangas CEO, Kimmo Rahkamo. “The new vessel supports our goal to develop the Nordic LNG infrastructure and gas market . This way, we can offer the end users in the maritime and industry sectors an even more competitive product.”

Specifically designed for operations in the Baltic Sea, the 164-meter-long Coral EnergICE has a hull that is reinforced to break through one-meter thick ice, and its engines and generators are designed to give the vessel extra power when sailing through thick ice and harsh winter conditions.

“The high-tech vessel is capable of serving the northern Finnish harbor of Tornio all year around, even when temperatures reach as low as -25 Celsius degrees,” said Anthony Veder CEO, Jan Valkier. “To ensure that it's a comfortable and friendly place for our crew to work, we engaged an ergonomic engineer to look closely at the accommodation design.”

The cap on deck protects the equipment and prevents icing outside, while additional shelters offer warmer platforms for the crew's feet. Heat tracing on the doors ensures they will always open even in harsh conditions.

Neptun Werft Managing Director, Raimon Strunck, said, “The new vessel's design is based on Coral Energy [delivered in 2012], enhanced with technological innovations and construction adaptations for extreme cold weather conditions, thereby giving her the 1A Super ice class classification.”

Coral EnergICE is equipped with a dual fuel engine and uses LNG boil-off gas as a fuel for its main and auxiliary engines, ensuring full compliancy with future emissions regulations.

The vessel’s construction was funded with the first sustainable shipping loan, fully certified in accordance with the Clean Shipping Index Guidelines by Bureau Veritas, who also verified the sustainable credentials of the transaction. The Business Sector's NOx fund – which provides support to NOx reducing measures – granted support for the development of the vessel.

Length overall: 164 meters

LNG capacity: 18,000 m³

Service speed: 15.5 knots

Ice Class: 1A Super, with cold notation