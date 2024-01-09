Energos Acquires Two FSRUs from Dynagas

Offshore LNG infrastructure company Energos Infrastructure has completed the acquisition of two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) from the affiliates of Greek Dynagas.

The two 174,000 m3 closed-loop FSRUs, built in 2021, will be renamed Energos Force and Energos Power, said Energos Infrastructure, a joint venture majority-controlled by Apollo and minority shareholder New Fortress Energy.

Earlier in 2023, the FSRUs commenced long-term charter contracts with the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Change.

The Energos Force is planned to operate in the port of Stade under direction of Deutsche Energy Terminals, while the Energos Power is planned to operate in the port of Mukran and has been subchartered to Deutsche Regas.

With these two high-specification liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification vessels added to its platform, Energos will own and operate 13 LNG infrastructure vessels consisting of nine FSRUs, two floating storage units, and two LNG carriers.

The addition of the Energos Force and Energos Power in Europe makes Energos the largest owner and operator of LNG marine infrastructure vessels by wholly-owned FSRU capacity operating within the continent, according to the U.S.-based company.

"Reliable energy infrastructure is essential to address the global energy crisis and reduce carbon emissions. We are pleased to acquire these critical assets in operating service in Germany, which we believe will solidify Energos as a premier LNG maritime infrastructure company and further supports our efforts to bring cleaner, more reliable energy to customers around the world,” said Arthur Regan, CEO and Director of Energos Infrastructure.