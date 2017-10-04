Noise Control Engineering Awarded Navy SBIR Grant

Related News

India's INS Satavahana Concludes Basic Submarine Course

Passing out ceremony of Basic Submarine Courses for Sindhughosh and Shishumar Class was held at Submarine School, INS Satavahana on 22 Sep 17.

UN Focus on Shipping and Sustainable Development

Marking the World Maritime Day, the head of the United Nations maritime agency today highlighted contributions the shipping…

Matrix Global Plans U.S. Crude Storage Deal

Matrix plans sweet crude storage futures at LOOP. Matrix Global Holdings is planning to start up an oil storage futures contract…

Foss Joins FEMA's Hurricane Relief Operations

Foss Maritime Company said it has contracted with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management…

Dechaineux Dives into Tri-lateral Submarine Exercise

Australian Navy submarine HMAS Dechaineux, has recently joined four Japanese submarines and United States Navy Los Angeles…

Royal IHC to Build Reel Lay Vessel for Subsea 7

Royal IHC and Subsea 7 have signed a contract for the design and build of a high specification reel lay vessel capable of…

Two New Tugs for Abu Dhabi Ports

Abu Dhabi Port Company (ADPC) has purchased two newly built tugs from Sanmar shipyards of Turkey. The new Yenicay Class tugs…

Keppel Wins SBM FPSO Conversion Deal

As energy markets start to rebound, Keppel Shipyard Ltd. secured a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) conversion contract from SBM Offshore N.V. (SBM Offshore).

Vitol Returns for $8 Bln Loan Refinancing

Geneva-headquartered energy and commodities trader Vitol has signed an US$8bn loan refinancing of credit facilities agreed in October 2016, the company announced on Wednesday.

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey

To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…

Cruise Lines: The $48 Billion Impact

The cruise industry continues the path of unprecedented growth, and according to new figures released in CLIA’s 2016 Economic…