Noise Control Engineering Awarded Navy SBIR Grant

October 4, 2017

Computational fluid dynamic consideration of nozzle design (Image: Noise Control Engineering)

Noise Control Engineering awarded Navy SBIR grant for abrasive blaster with reduced noise

Glosten subsidiary Noise Control Engineering, LLC said it has been awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract to apply advance aeroacoustics principals to the design of an abrasive blasting nozzle, reducing noise from the nozzle while simultaneously improving the device’s productivity.

According to Noise Control Engineering, the nozzle developed through this effort will provide industry with a device that represents an evolutionary step forward in safety and efficiency.

