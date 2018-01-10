Royston Expands UK Engineering Facilities

Royston Diesel Power has doubled the size of its UK engineering facilities to support continuing global growth in its marine engine service business and new technology development.

As part of a £500,000 ($676,000) investment program the company has opened an additional 15,000 sq. ft. of engineering workshop premises alongside its existing headquarters on the banks of the River Tyne.

As well as increasing the company’s engine repair and maintenance capability, the new center will also provide a focus for a range of other technical support functions. These will include the further product development of its successful enginei marine fuel management system alongside new R&D, product development and engine diagnostics support.

The new workshop will become the operational center for the enginei team and its ongoing product development work. This includes work with specialists from Newcastle University’s School of Marine Science & Technology on the use of innovative technology solutions to manage whole vessel energy flows to enable ships to run at optimum performance and within environmental rules.

Royston’s expansion involves investment in staff recruitment and training, new equipment and enhanced software development technology for the in-depth analysis of engine data for remote monitoring applications. This latter support forms part of the company’s recently introduced marine engine health check, consultancy and diagnostic testing services.

Royston has operated in the global marine and offshore market for more than 35 years and is an authorized representative for many marine engine OEMs, including Niigata, GE, Yanmar, Volvo Penta, Cummins, Napier Turbochargers and others.

In support of these relationships, and the company’s comprehensive drydock and onboard marine engine service and overhaul activities, the expansion of the existing facility has been specially equipped with new heavy lifting equipment, state of the art turbocharger balancing machinery, a range of diagnostic equipment including laser alignment , thermographic camera’s and heavy duty cleaning machines for engine components.

Sarah Wade, chief executive of Royston, said, “In recent years the company has been able to build on its international reputation as a leading diesel service engineering and repair business with the introduction of the highly innovative enginei fuel optimization system.

“The new workshop premises will continue to support growing marine sector interest across all of our services and products. In particular, it will enable us to further strengthen and extend our technical capabilities, both in support of our marine sector OEM partners and also to respond to the increasingly intense shipping operator focus on improving vessel performance and fuel optimization.”