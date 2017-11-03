Marine Link
Friday, November 3, 2017

Wallem, USCG Work to Enhance Safety at Sea

November 3, 2017

  • Third Officer Jonalyn Alarin Sabornido (center) pictured with the two USCG Marine Inspectors (Photo: Wallem)
  • STS Operations observed firsthand by the USCG Marine inspectors from on board the MT Tofteviken (Photo: Wallem)
Two U.S. Coast Guard marine inspectors were welcomed on board the Wallem-managed vessel MT Tofteviken as part of the U.S. Coast Guard Ship Rider Program aimed at ensuring and enhancing safety and security at sea by enabling USCG marine inspectors to experience operations on tanker work firsthand. 

Wallem said it is one of the few ship management companies to have offered this learning experience for the USCG marine inspectors. During their three-day voyage, the marine inspectors learned about various operations on board, including discharging, loading and STS/lightering operations. They shadowed the crew onboard, occupying their work spaces and asking them questions about the work involved.

According to Wallem, the inspectors were grateful for the opportunity and to the crew for sharing their expertise, stating that they learned an immeasurable amount of information which will only aid in building better marine inspectors.

