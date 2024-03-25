Eni, Fincantieri, RINA Team for Decarb Initiatives

Eni, Fincantieri and RINA signed an agreement to develop joint initiatives for the energy transition. The partnership formalizes the commitment to develop joint projects, in line with the partners' strategies, to decarbonize the maritime sector in the medium to long term with the goal of Net Zero by 2050. Additionally, the establishment of a permanent global observatory regarding future technological, regulatory, and market developments will be evaluated.

The three companies will conduct a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the most sustainable alternatives to support the maritime decarbonisation pathway. This will also be based on the development of complementary solutions to fuels already available for other hard-to-abate sectors.