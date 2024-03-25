Marine Link
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Eni, Fincantieri, RINA Team for Decarb Initiatives

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 25, 2024

L to R: Carlo Luzzatto, CEO and General Manager of RINA; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri; and Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Operating Officer for Energy Evolution at Eni, commented

L to R: Carlo Luzzatto, CEO and General Manager of RINA; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri; and Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Operating Officer for Energy Evolution at Eni, commented

Eni, Fincantieri and RINA signed an agreement to develop joint initiatives for the energy transition. The partnership formalizes the commitment to develop joint projects, in line with the partners' strategies, to decarbonize the maritime sector in the medium to long term with the goal of Net Zero by 2050. Additionally, the establishment of a permanent global observatory regarding future technological, regulatory, and market developments will be evaluated.

The three companies will conduct a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the most sustainable alternatives to support the maritime decarbonisation pathway. This will also be based on the development of complementary solutions to fuels already available for other hard-to-abate sectors.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

America’s Watershed Initiative: Sustaining a Critical Waterway
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dredging Deep(er) for Economic Security

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week