Eni Hires ABL for Congo Floating LNG Transportation and Installation Verification

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been appointed by Eni to provide marine warranty survey services (MWS) for the offshore transportation and installation (T&I) campaign for Phase 2 of the Marine XII Congo LNG development project.

Phase 2 of the project envisages the fabrication, transportation and installation of a new floating LNG vessel (FLNG), a converted floating separation, storage and booster unit (FSU), wellhead platforms and associated tie-in pipelines and ancillaries offshore the Republic of Congo.

ABL’s scope of work includes the technical review of key project and procedural documentation, drawings and calculations, the suitability surveys of the proposed marine fleet for all T&I operations, and on-site attendance to review and approve attendances for warranted operations.

The company’s involvement on the project is expected to run from 2024 until the completion of the offshore works. The company has also supported Phase 1 since February 2023.

ABL’s operation in France will lead the company’s scope of work.

“Winning this latest project in the Congo is a testament to the successful work we have been doing in the country over many years, establishing ABL France as the leading technical consultant for the successful and safe delivery of energy infrastructure projects in Africa’s Francophone countries,” said Guillaume Henin, operational manager of ABL’s activities in Congo.

Part of Olso-listed consultancy group ABL Group, ABL’s operations in Africa cover a coast-to-coast footprint, with offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Mauritania, South Africa, and Egypt. Additional marine surveyor presence includes Algeria and Namibia.