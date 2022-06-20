ENSIS: GustoMSC Launches Design for Next-Gen Offshore Wind Foundation Installation Vessel

Offshore vessel designer GustoMSC, part of NOV, has launched a next-generation heavy lift crane vessel series called ENSIS, planned for foundation installation for the offshore wind farms of the future.

"GustoMSC's new ENSIS heavy lift crane vessel series addresses the needs of the growing offshore wind foundation market. With monopiles and jackets increasing in size and weight and the continuous need for efficiency in installation, a new generation of vessels is needed," GustoMSC said.

The company said that its ENSIS series featured scalable and customizable designs and next-generation crane and deck mission equipment developed by other groups in NOV's Marine & Construction business unit.

The ENSIS 5000 design is the largest and most capable of the series so far, GustoMSC said. According to the company, the heavy lift crane vessel is about 220 m long and 55 m wide, with 9,500 m2 of deck space.

"A 5,000t-rated heavy lift crane with an increased load moment and lifting height is in an optimized position to balance efficiency and flexibility." The vessel is designed around a combined upend hinge with a motion-compensated gripper that allows the ENSIS 5000 to take up to six XXXL monopiles in one trip. These capacities exceed present capabilities in the market," GustoMSC said.

Per the designer, the draught is optimized to be able to operate from common marshaling yards, and a foldable A-frame allows mobilization around the world.

Also, GustoMSC said that the latest energy-saving, reclamation, and storage solutions and new or alternative fuels are ready to be incorporated into the ENSIS 5000.

"The ENSIS 3000 and ENSIS 4000 designs are based on the same principles and expertise as the ENSIS 5000 but are developed to address particular challenges or showcase specific possibilities. The ENSIS 3000 is a compact design that efficiently installs smaller monopiles, pin-piles, or suction anchors, while the ENSIS 4000 offers opportunities for the evolving US market and Jones Act-compliant vessels," GustoMSC added.