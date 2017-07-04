Marine Link
Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Marine Environment Protection Committee Opens

July 4, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 A busy Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 71) is now under way at  International Maritime Organization (IMO) Headquarters in London (3-7 July). 

 
A key item on the agenda is the implementation of the Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention, which will enter into force on 8 September 2017. 
 
The Committee will consider draft amendments to the BWM Convention which will determine the implementation schedule for installations of ballast water management systems. 
 
Following ratification by Greece last week (on 26 June), the BWM Convention has been ratified by 60 countries, representing 68.46% of world merchant shipping tonnage. 
 
The Committee is also set to address the prevention of atmospheric pollution from ships, including the reduction of GHG emissions and the implementation of the 0.50% global sulphur limit for sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships. 
 
The MEPC was opened by Secretary-General Kitack Lim and is being chaired by Arsenio Dominguez (Panama). 
 
