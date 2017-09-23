Marine Link
Saturday, September 23, 2017

Marine Environment and Impact of Mine Tailing

September 23, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The impacts of wastes and other matter in the marine environment from mining operations is at the core of a working group from the Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection (GESAMP) which is meeting at International Maritime Organization (IMO) Headquarters in  London (20-22 September). 

 
This is the group's first formal meeting and it aims to provide independent advice on what environmental impacts could arise from the marine disposal of mine tailings around the world both from land based and marine minerals mining. 
 
A report is being prepared by the group which will inform the discussions taking place in the context of the London Convention and Protocol, the treaties which regulate the dumping of waste at sea. (LC/LP).  
 
The event is co-sponsored by IMO and UN Environment and the meeting is being chaired by Dr Tracy Shimmield. 
 
The Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection (GESAMP) is an advisory body, established in 1969, that advises the United Nations (UN) system on the scientific aspects of marine environmental protection.
 
At present GESAMP is jointly sponsored by nine UN organizations with responsibilities relating to the marine environment, and they utilize GESAMP as a mechanism for coordination and collaboration among them. 
 
