The Environmental Age: What Will Power Future Ships?

What will power the future shipping fleet? What will the future fuel mix be? These questions are being asked with greater frequency in the wake of the Global 2020 Sulphur Cap ruling agreed at the International Maritime Organization and other tightening regulations around air pollution and emissions from shipping operations. The need to take action is, in turn, driving the development and application of innovative alternative power and propulsion technology for ships.

From January 1, 2020, the current global limit for sulphur content of ships’ fuel oil of 3.50 percent m/m (mass by mass) will drop to 0.50 percent m/m. This has consequences for fuel use by existing ships and newbuilds, for marine engine performance optimisation and maintenance, and for vessel monitoring. The IMO’s EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) and its tiered requirements for ship efficiency will also influence power and propulsion options, as will its relationship to the EU’s regional Monitoring Reporting and Verification, which comes into effect this year.

With both cost and environmental imperatives on the line, making the right selection among the alternative energy source options available to ships presents one of the industry’s most pressing challenges.

