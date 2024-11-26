EPA Fines PR Company $80K for Polluting Cañas River

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined Transporte Rodríguez Asfalto, Inc. (TRA) in $80,000 for violations of the Clean Water Act after discharging stormwater pollutants into the Cañas River during construction activities in Aguada, Puerto Rico.

“We are holding TRA accountable under the Clean Water Act which is designed to protect waterways like the Cañas River and prevent pollution that threatens public health and the environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “Construction activities, if not properly managed, can cause long-term damage to local rivers and ecosystems. In the future, TRA will have to get a construction permit, use better practices, and avoid future discharges in the river.”

The EPA found that TRA began construction on a 13-acre site near PR-2 and PR-48 roads in September 2023. TRA did not secure the necessary permits or install required erosion and sediment controls. As a result, stormwater runoff from the site entered the Cañas River, carrying harmful pollutants and affecting water quality.

In response to the violations, the EPA issued an administrative order requiring TRA to pay the $80,000 penalty and take corrective actions, including:

Stabilizing soil and controlling erosion.

Developing a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP).

Securing coverage under the EPA’s Construction General Permit (CGP) to prevent future discharges.

TRA will be required to submit bimonthly reports to the EPA to demonstrate ongoing compliance with the order.

The Clean Water Act prohibits discharging pollutants into U.S. waters without a valid permit.