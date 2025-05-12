Marine Link
Equinor Might Cancel New York Offshore Wind Project Over Trump Stop-Work Order

May 12, 2025

Equinor warned that it will cancel the Empire Wind facility off the coast of New York if it cannot reach a resolution over a stop-work order issued by the Trump administration in the coming days. Credit: Adobe Stock/piter2121

The developer of a major U.S. offshore wind project warned that it will cancel the Empire Wind facility off the coast of New York if it cannot reach a resolution over a stop-work order issued by the Trump administration in the coming days.

Molly Morris, president of the U.S. renewable energy arm of Norway's Equinor, said the company was spending $50 million a week to keep the project afloat.

"The situation is now unsustainable," Morris said in an interview.

