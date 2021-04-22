Equinor Charters Havila Platform Supplier

Norwegian offshore shipowner Havila Shipping has won a contract with Equinor for one of its platform supply vessels.

The company said Thursday the PSV Havila Clipper would start working rot the Norwegian oil giant in direct continuation of the existing contract.

"The contract is for a firm period of 70 days with options for 20 days," Havila Shipping said. It did not provide details on the value of the contract.

Equinor in February awarded an 8-month contract for the vessel, with four optional periods - each of 2 months - to further extend the charter.

The Havila Clipper is a Havyard 832 CD platform supply vessel built in Fjellstrand in 2011.

It is 80.40 meters long, with a 17.60-meter breadth, and a deck area of 805 m2. It can accommodate 25 persons. The vessel is currently in Mongstad, Norway.