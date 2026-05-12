Equinor's Gullfaks Field Reaches 5,000 Oil Cargo Milestone in North Sea

Equinor-operated Gullfaks field in the North Sea has delivered its 5,000th oil cargo, underscoring the continued role of mature Norwegian offshore fields in supplying energy to Europe.

Production at Gullfaks began in 1986 and the field has since produced around 2.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, nearly double the original estimate, the company said.

The field currently exports oil to refineries in countries including Sweden, the United Kingdom and Poland, while also serving as an export hub for production from the Snorre and Visund fields and nearby subsea developments.

“Reaching 5,000 oil cargoes from Gullfaks is the result of long-term efforts to further develop the field. Several mature fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, such as Gullfaks, benefit from well-developed infrastructure and high-quality reservoirs. Through targeted investment and continuous improvement, we continue to increase recovery, extend field life and ensure stable deliveries to our customers in Europe,” said Gunnar Egge, production director for Gullfaks.

The 5,000th cargo was delivered to St1’s refinery in Gothenburg, Sweden, which produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and marine fuels.

Equinor said the crude is transported using shuttle tankers with cargo capacities of about 800,000 barrels.

“Shuttle tankers are the result of close and long-term collaboration between Equinor, shipping companies and maritime specialists. Together, we deliver highly reliable logistics that enable oil to be transported quickly and safely from the Norwegian continental shelf to our customers,” added Heidi Aakre, head of shipping in Equinor.

The Gullfaks platforms are partly powered by electricity supplied from the floating offshore wind farm Hywind Tampen.

Last year, Gullfaks and associated subsea fields produced just over 17 million barrels of oil, according to Equinor.