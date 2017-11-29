Kalmar Rolls Out New Range of Equipments

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, launches a new range of equipment designed to offer customers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region a value-based choice of the high quality, reliable equipment that Kalmar is known for.

Based on Kalmar's proven G-generation platform, the Essential range includes reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklifts. In addition, Kalmar introduces a new TL2 terminal tractor for the APAC customers. The range will be introduced during the Kalmar Sales and Dealer Conference in Hong Kong on 28-29 November.

The Essential range of reachstackers (DRU450-570) comprises four models, with lifting capacities ranging from 45 to 57 tonnes. These machines can be delivered with a spreader or hook, making them suitable for handling containers or for industrial applications such as handling steel coils. There is a choice of three efficient driveline combinations and either EU3 / Tier 3 or Tier 4 / EU 4F emissions standards compliant engines.

Kalmar Essential range of empty container handlers (DCU80-100) offers a choice of three different lifting capacities - 8, 9 and 10 tonnes - and four different mast heights each with different stacking capabilities.

Just as with Essential reachstackers, customers can select from three driveline combinations and emissions standards compliant engines. All Essential range reachstackers and empty container handlers come fitted with a load sensing hydraulic system, which measures the load and applies the right amount of power to move it efficiently.

The Essential range of forklifts (DCG100-180T) comprises 12 models, with capacities ranging from 10 to 18 tons that can be customised with a variety of power, mast, cabin and safety options. They can be used for a diverse range of demanding applications including container, steel and wood handling.

All Kalmar Essential range machines feature an easy-maintenance electrical system, common driver interface and high-quality components. The new Essential cabin improves driver comfort and safety with excellent all-round visibility, power steering and easy lift operation as well as non-slip stairs and handrails.

Kalmar TL2 is the latest addition to Kalmar's family of terminal tractors to withstand demanding operating conditions. It is built on Kalmar's trusted platform and features a robust chassis, common electrical system and ground-accessible service points for easy maintenance and a common driver interface.

All new Kalmar machines will be compatible with Kalmar SmartFleet, a powerful equipment monitoring and optimisation tool that makes it easy to analyse performance data, helps to further improve efficiency and productivity.

Peter McLean, Senior Vice President, Kalmar APAC, said: "The Kalmar Essential range and TL2 terminal tractor provide customers with everything they expect from Kalmar - including high quality, excellent reliability and efficient performance - at a competitive level. Both are based on a proven common platform, which makes servicing and troubleshooting easier and ensures that parts are readily available. It's also easier for drivers to switch between different machine types thanks to the common operator interface and controls."